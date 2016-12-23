Weekend food list: Nanyang fare from Paradise

When Paradise Inn first opened in 2009, I was a fan because it offered the home-style Cantonese dishes I enjoyed but did not have the time to cook. And the prices could match those at zi char stalls too.

Then, the chain expanded and standards became inconsistent.

But about a month ago, the Inn outlets were changed to Paradise Classic, a new brand that specialises in old-fashioned Nanyang cuisine.

Nanyang refers primarily to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, which is where many Chinese emigrated to in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

And their cuisine developed with local influences and ingredients, giving it a flavour that is different from the original Chinese dishes.

Some items from Paradise Inn, such as stir-fried pork ribs with bitter gourd (from $13.80), are kept on the menu, but there are also many new ones not easily found in eateries here.

Among these is the Silver Needle Noodle With Salted Fish in Claypot (from $13.80), which is inspired by a popular dish from Kuala Lumpur but given a fresh spin by the restaurant's chef, who leaves out the black soya sauce from the original recipe.

Another dish the restaurant has introduced is fish head with spicy bean sauce (above, $22.80), which is topped with crispy lard bits.

WHERE: Paradise Classic, eight outlets including Suntec City Mall and The Seletar Mall

MRT: Promenade (Suntec City Mall), Fernvale LRT (The Seletar Mall)



OPEN: Various times for different outlets

INFO: www.paradisegroup.com.sg

FOOD

PROMOTIONS

Jumbo Seafood

Business Lunch Menu

Jumbo Seafood has launched its Executive Set Menu at three outlets. Its chilli crab is served shelled in a choice of two five-course set menus that change weekly. WHERE (MRT)/TEL: 01-01 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road (Clarke Quay)/6532-3435; B1-48 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road (Clarke Quay)/6534-3435; Block 11 Dempsey Road, 01-16 (Botanic Gardens)/6479-3435

WHEN: Weekdays (except public holidays & festive periods): Noon - 3pm

PRICE: $48++ ($58++ from tomorrow); premium menu: $68++ ($78++ from tomorrow); minimum order of two sets

INFO: jumboseafood.com.sg

Italian Gastro Bar Along Boat Quay

The Vespetta Italian Gastro Bar serves Italian aperitifs, wines, beers, liquors and classic Italian stuzzichini, which are bar bites for sharing.

WHERE: 40 Boat Quay MRT: Clarke Quay/Raffles Place

WHEN: Noon - 1am (weekdays); 4pm - 1am (Sat); happy hour till 8pm

PRICE: Pizza: $16++ - $19++; mains: $19++ - $25++; bar bites: $17++ - $25++; set lunch: $16++ a person; aperitivo promotion: $14++ (cocktail & complimentary stuzzichini); happy-hour drinks: signature Italian cocktail Negroni & Spritz: $11++; wine: $38++ - $500++

TEL: 6532-2374

INFO: E-mail vespettagastrobar@gmail.com

CHRISTMAS

Lewin Terrace Noel Menu

Lewin Terrace's Noel menu featuring Japanese-French cuisine is by executive chef Keisuke Matsumoto. The six courses comprise dishes like abalone, buri and caviar in golden dashi; lobster, vermouth and sea urchin; and roast beef with garlic potatoes. For dessert, there is caramel creme brulee and Christmas cake. Champagne is included.

WHERE: 21 Lewin Terrace (via 23B Coleman Street)

MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 6 - 11pm

PRICE: $218++ a person

TEL: 6333-9905

INFO: E-mail info@lewinterrace.com.sg

Blend It Up Italian Fusion Dining Festive Dishes

Blend lt Up, an Italian fusion casual dining restaurant helmed by chef Peter Neo, has a new menu for the festive season. Dishes include pumpkin truffle mushroom soup ($11+), stuffed chicken breast with ham ($22+), baked red snapper with lobster sauce ($24+), matcha lava cake ($14+) and braised lamb shank ($42+). Order a German-style whole suckling pig ($250+, about 4kg) or meat cuts such as roasted lamb leg ($130+, 3kg), roasted sirloin beef ($68+, 1kg) and honey-baked ham ($58+, 2kg) for dine-in or takeaway.

WHERE: Quemoy Building, 325 Upper Paya Lebar Road

MRT: Bartley

WHEN: Till Jan 2; lunch: 11.30am - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10.30pm

PRICE: Selected dishes: $11+ - $42+; meat cuts (order three days in advance): $58+ - $250+

TEL: 6281-2688

INFO: blenditup.sg

Westin Singapore Festive Menus

Festivities at The Westin Singapore's Seasonal Tastes start with a Christmas Eve lunch buffet comprising items such as golden roasted turkey wrapped in smoked bacon, slow-roasted striploin with black pepper crust and a chocolate, whisky and chestnut yule log.

For dinner on Christmas Eve, the buffet features festive roasts and fresh seafood such as oyster, lobster and scallop.

WHERE: The Westin Singapore, Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View

MRT: Downtown

WHEN/PRICE: Lunch tomorrow: $58++ a person; dinner tomorrow/Sun lunch & dinner: $88++ - $158++; Mon lunch & dinner: $88++; Dec 31 dinner: $108++ - $178++; Jan 1 lunch: $88++ - $158++; log cakes: $45++ -$60++

TEL: 6922-6888

Enchanted Black Forest Festive Buffet At The Carvery

The Black Forest-inspired festive buffet at The Carvery has rotational dishes and highlights such as US Black Angus beef prime rib (weekends only), Crown Roast of Pork, spit-roasted chicken with tarragon, roast turkey, buttered brussels sprouts and carrots, gourmet sausages, forest mushroom flatbread, Kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes), baked apples with walnut stuffing and a Black Forest trifle.

WHERE: Level 7 Park Hotel Alexandra, 323 Alexandra Road

MRT: Redhill/ Queenstown

WHEN: Till Jan 1; lunch: noon - 3pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm

PRICE: Lunch: $45++ (weekdays), $48++ (weekends); dinner: $58++ (Sun - Thu), $68++ (Fri & Sat); takeaway split-roasted chicken with tarragon: $38+ ($68+ with a bottle of wine)

TEL: 6828-8880

INFO: parkhotelgroup.com/alexandra

Brussels Sprouts'

All-You- Can-Eat-And-Drink Menus

Brussels Sprouts' all-you-can-eat Christmas Eve Dinner Menu features small eats, big eats, mixed mussels and clams and sweet eats. The Christmas Day Menu has all-you-can-eat small eats and a choice of your favourite big eat and sweet eat. End the year with the all-you-can-eat-and-drink New Year's Eve Dinner Menu.

WHERE: 01-12 The Pier @ Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow (7 - 9.30pm): $98++ a person ($68++ all-you-can-drink package); Sun, noon - 2.30pm & 7 - 9.30pm: $88+ all-day Christmas brunch; tomorrow & Dec 25: $68++ all-you-can-drink package; Dec 31 (9.30pm - midnight): $198++ all-you-can-eat-&-drink (children up to nine years old eat free with every two paying adults)

TEL: 6887-4344

INFO: brusselssprouts.com.sg

Quentin's Festive Sets

Quentin's has three festive set menus, each ideal for 10 people and comes with mulligatawny soup and two pitchers of Sprite and iced lemon tea.

WHERE: Level 1 Eurasian Community House, 139 Ceylon Road

MRT: Dakota

WHEN: Till Jan 1; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30 - 10.30pm

PRICE: Festive set: $38++ a person; set menus for 10 people: $260.40 - $312.40

TEL: 6348-0327

INFO: E-mail ask@quentins.com.sg

COUNTDOWN TO 2017

Artemis' New Year's Eve Menu

Artemis' New Year's Eve Menu choices for starters include chargrilled Spanish octopus, Alaskan king crab salad, wild seabass sashimi (add $15++) and lobster tagliolini (add $20++).

Mains include slow-roasted Iberico pork, rougie duck breast, Australian bone-in wagyu striploin (add $65++) and venison loin (add $15++).

WHERE: Level 40, 138 Market Street

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN/PRICE: Dec 31: early seating from 5.30pm ($148++ a person); later seating from 8pm ($198++, includes a glass of champagne); diners may stay till 1am

TEL: 6635-8677

INFO: artemisgrill.com.sg

Jazzy New Year At Montreux Jazz Cafe

Count down to a jazzy New Year at Montreux Jazz Cafe, with an evening of Swiss food and live music.

The five-course menu by executive chef Derek Ang will feature dishes such as ox heart tomato and goat cheese tart and a main-course choice of roasted shoyu marinated cod or Australian beef roulade. Dessert includes Frasier Fromage Blanc and diners will get a complimentary bottle of house red or white wine.

WHERE: Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN/PRICE: Dec 31 & Jan 1; 6 - 8pm ($138++ a person), 8.30pm - midnight ($148++ a person )

TEL: 6733-0091

INFO: E-mail singapore@ montreuxjazzcafe.com

Usher In The New Year With Omakase Menu At Adrift

Chef David Myers has curated an eight-course omakase menu to usher in the New Year in style. The menu will feature dishes such as uni with caviar and dashi, Kagoshima beef carpaccio with pickled myoga and fresh wasabi and sauteed abalone with wild mushrooms and brown butter dumplings.

WHERE: Hotel Lobby, Tower 2 Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Dec 31 PRICE: $208++ a person

TEL: 6688-5657

INFO: E-mail adrift.reservations@ marinabaysands.com

Bianco - Countdown In The Sky

The second edition of Bianco returns to a new venue, Skyline, with a clear view of the fireworks. Dress up in white and experience this New Year's Eve party with live DJ sets.

WHERE: Level 45 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Dec 31, from 8pm (dress code: white)

PRICE: Cover charge includes two standard drinks & two housepours): $88 (7 - 9pm); $108 (from 9pm); table minimum: $1,500

TEL: 9821-9743

INFO: facebook.com/skylinesg