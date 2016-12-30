Weekend guide: Rock On! 2017

Passenger - Live In Singapore

Best known for his hit song Let Her Go, British singer Passenger performs here for the first time.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Jan 13, 8pm

ADMISSION: $92-$152 TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mosaic Music Series - Piblokto Album Launch: Imperfection

Singapore musician Alexius Cai, who performs as Piblokto, presents his latest release Imperfection, which is inspired by his newborn son.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall

WHEN: Jan 15, 8pm

ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Two Door Cinema Club

The Irish indie-pop band return here to perform tunes from their latest album Gameshow.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Jan 16, 8pm

ADMISSION: $72-$152

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

I Hate Music!

Soprano Khor Ai Ming performs songs by 20th-century composers, with Bertrand Lee (piano), Tony Makarome (double bass), Sebastian Ho (guitar) and Tamagoh (drums).

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Jan 19, 8pm

ADMISSION: $38 TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Mosaic Music Series - Bennett Bay Album Launch: Compass

Singapore singer-songwriter Bennett Bay presents music from his debut full-length album Compass, which tells the story of a lost child finding his way home.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplande Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall

WHEN: Jan 20, 8pm

ADMISSION: $28

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bryan Adams Get Up Tour

The Canadian singer, who has sold more than 100 million records and singles worldwide, returns to Singapore for the first time in 23 years for a show.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 601, 1 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN: Jan 20, 8pm (doors open at 7pm)

ADMISSION: $71-$231

INFO: Tickets from asiaboxoffice.com/bryan-adams

Metallica Worldwired Tour Singapore 2017

The US heavy metal band, who had a sold-out show here in 2013 at Changi Exhibition Centre, will play songs from their latest studio album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: Jan 22, 8pm (doors open at 6.30pm)

ADMISSION: $158-$358

TEL: 3158-8588

INFO: www.apactix.com

Ungu - 20th Anniversary Concert Live In Singapore 2017

This Indonesian pop-rock band have released seven studio albums, five religious albums and one compilation album, with hit songs that include Demi Waktu and Kekasih Gelapku.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 25, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $52-$152 TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

A Chicky New Year

Artist Aaron Gan marks the upcoming Year of the Rooster with an exhibition in watercolour-themed around the fowl.

Gan also exhibits a series of illustrations for his first children's book, Have You Seen My Brush?.

Partial proceeds from sales will be donated to cancer support charity Arc Children's Centre.

WHERE: Utterly Art, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street

MRT: Chinatown

WHEN: Wed, 7pm (opening reception), Thu - Jan 22, 2pm-8pm (Mon-Sat) & noon - 5.30pm (Sun); all viewings except for opening reception by appointment only

ADMISSION: Free

TEL: 9487-2006

INFO: www.facebook.com/utterlyart

TALKS

Platform 17.1

Singapore photographers Bob Lee, Alvin Toh and Amrita Chandradasm speak about their works in this new season of bi-monthly sessions by photography collective Platform.

WHERE: Chapel Gallery, Objectifs, 155 Middle Road

MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis

WHEN: Tue, 7.30pm-10pm

ADMISSION: Free

TEL: 6336-2957

Looking For Japan - Genesis

Professor Naoko Tosa, an artist and cultural envoy from the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan, and Professor Ryohei Nakatsu, a former director of the Interactive & Digital Media Institute at the National University of Singapore, discuss traditional objects that were created with cutting-edge technology, such as the Buddha statues in Nara.

WHERE: Japan Creative Centre, 4 Nassim Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Jan 7, 2pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: To register, e-mail jcc@sn.mofa.go.jp by Wed. Go to www.sg.emb-japan.go.jp

A Long Table About Diversity On Stage

Join this conversation with artists, producers, presenters and audience members on the challenges and ideals of presenting diversity on stage. Part of M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2017.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplande Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Jan 7, 3pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register at longtable.peatix.com. Go to www.singaporefringe.com

The Art Week Conversations 2017: Considering Art Markets

This event offers three talks centred on the Philippines, South-east Asia and Singapore. The panelists include art consultant Wang Zineng and Rachel Teo, executive director of The Private Museum. Part of Singapore Art Week 2017.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Jan 12 (The Philippines: Contemporary Patriots), Jan 16 (South-east Asia: Connections and Confluences), Jan 17 (Singapore: Collectors At Play), 7.30pm - 9pm

ADMISSION: $10 (one talk), $25 (all talks)

INFO: Register at theartweekconversations2017.peatix.com. Go to www.artweek.sg

Sing Lit 101: How To Read A Singaporean Poem Season 4

Poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui delivers six lectures on Singapore's English-language verse, dissecting six poems to examine their meanings and revelations about developments in society and culture.

WHERE: The Arts House Living Room, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Jan 7 (Lin Hsin Hsin's A Woman's Place), Jan 14 (Lydia Kwa's Travelling Time), Jan 21 (Grace Chia's Made In Singapore: iCordelia), Feb 4 (Toh Hsien Min's Recovery), Feb 11 (Aaron Lee's Hum Of The World), Feb 18 (Felix Cheong's What Is It To Write?), 11am- 1pm; Feb 18 (Panel Discussion: Poetry And Existence IV), 3.30-5.30pm

ADMISSION: Each session: $20 (standard), $10 (concession); season pass: $100 (standard), $50 (concession); admission to the panel discussion is free with registration

TEL: 6332-6900

INFO: Register at www.theartshouse.sg/whats-on/sing-lit-101-how-to-read-a-singaporean-poem-season-4

Building A Dementia-Friendly Community

Learn more about the condition, how to recognise the symptoms and support dementia patients within the community.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Bedok Public Library, 21 Bedok North Street 1

MRT: Bedok

WHEN: Jan 14, noon-1pm

ADMISSION: Free, with registration

INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Wild Seas, Secret Shores

Marine biologist-turned-National Geographic photographer Thomas Peschak takes audiences around the world with his award-winning images on the ocean's creatures.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Jan 22, 3pm

ADMISSION: $42-$63

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg