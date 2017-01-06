Weekend Guide: SSO Gala — Gustavo Dudamel & Renaud Capucon

Busking: Movies Reprise

Home-grown band Music In The City will perform Mandopop songs from classic and recent movies.

WHERE: Mist Walk @ Marina Bay, Waterfront Promenade, 2 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.facebook.com/musicinthecitysg

Anirudh Live In Singapore

This Tamil rock music concert features Indian film composer and singer Anirudh, who will be supported by artists such as Shabir and Lady Kash.

WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive

MRT: Expo

WHEN: Jan 21, 6.30pm

ADMISSION: $44 to $304

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Bellamy Brothers Live In Singapore

The American pop and country music duo will perform their hits.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, ?1 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

WHEN: Jan 23, 8pm

ADMISSION: $41 to $102

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bring Me The Horizon Live In Singapore

This British metal band have sold more than two million albums worldwide.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, ?1 Pasir Ris Close

MRT: Pasir Ris

WHEN: Feb 2, 8pm

ADMISSION: $112 (standard), ?$132 (event day)

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

AUDITIONS

A Little RAW Audition

A Little RAW is a company that supports inclusion of children aged eight and above. Students will be taught varied dance techniques. The sessions will culminate in a year-end performance.

WHERE: RAW Moves Studio, #01-08, Block B Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Jan 21, 12.45pm to 2.45pm ADMISSION: $10 registration fee (upon confirmation of placement via audition, course fees apply)

INFO: Registration closes on Jan 14. Go to www.goodmanartscentre.sg/events/a-little-raw-audition or rawmoves.net

BOOKS

Chinese Epigraphy In Singapore Book Launch And Dialogue

This book is about the history of Singapore's Chinese community that is carved in stone and wood.

WHERE: The Pod, Level 16, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis/City Hall

WHEN: Tue, 6.30pm to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6332-3255

INFO: Register at bit.ly/2j3vOpS

Dancing, Fighting And Writing: Lessons From The Body Captured In Words

A reading of Gitanjali Kolanad's Girl Made Of Gold accompanied by performances by martial artist Hans Wolfgramm and bharatanatyam dancer Katyaini Reddy.

WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, ?1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Jan 21, 8pm to 9.30pm

ADMISSION: $10

INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/gitascwr

CONCERTS

1-2-3 Rock!

Singapore wind band Orchestra Collective and guest conductor Seow Yibin perform music by iconic acts such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, ?1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Sun, 3pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: esplanade.com

Music Platform

Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music presents recitals by students and staff from different disciplines.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis/Rochor

WHEN: Mon (duo performance/ chamber music), Jan 23 (voice), Feb 6 (winds), Feb 27 (harp & Chinese plucked strings), March 6 (piano), March 13 (strings), March 27 (Chinese instruments), 5.15pm to 6.15pm ADMISSION: Free

TEL: 6512-4179

INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg/events/music-platform-2017-1

DANCE

Raga Agathi

This dance-theatre production by Apsaras Arts explores contemporary issues - including prejudice and misunderstanding surrounding the plight of refugees - through music, poetry and bharatanatyam.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, ?1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN: Jan 20 & 21, 8pm

ADMISSION: $28

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

THEATRE

Legend Of The Moon 3D Musical

This first 3D cultural stage performance from China is directed by Zhang Jigang, who choreographed the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, #04-01, ?The Star Performing Arts Centre, ?1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: $31 - $92

TEL: 6348-5555

INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to bit.ly/2hPUNsi

TALKS

Art Talks: Iskandar Jalil: Inspired And Inspiring

Academic and ceramic artist Suriani Suratman shares her insights on artist Iskandar Jalil's teaching philosophies and his legacy, with Syed Muhammad Hafiz, co-curator of the exhibition, Iskandar Jalil: Kembara Tanah Liat (Clay Travels).

WHERE: Glass Room, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm to 4pm

ADMISSION: Free ?(first come, first served)

TEL: 6271-7000

INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Make It Work: A Talk By The Balvenie Connoisseurs Of Craft

Craftsmen Cherin Sim, Ewejin Tee and Morgan Yeo share their creative process, start-up journeys and insights into Singapore's do-it-yourself scene.

WHERE: Multi-purpose Room, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis/City Hall

WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm to 9pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Building A Dementia-Friendly Community

Learn more about dementia, its symptoms and how to support those suffering from the condition.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Bedok Public Library, 21 Bedok North Street 1

MRT: Bedok

WHEN: Jan 14, noon to 1pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Seminar: Unveiling The Answers To Trump And Brexit - What Next For Global Politics And Economics?

Jorgen Orstrom Moller's book, The Veil Of Circumstance, analyses the turmoil of current world affairs and seeks answers in an increasingly unpredictable world. This seminar discusses the book, as well as how groups and values can help to make economics and politics work again.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace

MRT: Kent Ridge/Haw Par Villa

WHEN: Jan 16, 2.45pm to 5pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

TEL: 6778-0955

INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg Registration closes on Jan 13

AskST@NLB Talk: Which Places Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List For 2017?

The Straits Times' travel correspondent Lee Siew Hua shares destinations that are some of the world's best-kept secrets.

WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Jan 20, 7pm to 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Free with registration

INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary