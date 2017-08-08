Weekend set aside for families to bond

A weekend will be set aside for families to make time to bond under a new nationwide movement initiated by the Families for Life Council.

The inaugural My Family Weekend, to be held from Aug 31 to Sept 3, calls on corporations and the community to support a "family-friendly culture", the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a statement yesterday.

It will feature events supported by community partners and voluntary welfare organisations, as well as family-friendly efforts at the workplace by various corporations.

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said that besides getting people to make time for their families, the initiative also encourages employers and the community to support family time.

The movement was kicked off by a new Families for Life Council, which began a two-year term on Aug 1. Five new members have been appointed to the council, chaired by OCBC Bank chief operating officer Ching Wei Hong.