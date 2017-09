About 1,800 Indonesians working in Singapore turned up at their embassy in Chatsworth Road yesterday to greet their president. Mr Joko Widodo is in town for a retreat with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ms Triningsih, 43, a domestic worker, who had asked for time off from her employer, said: "I was so excited I couldn't sleep or eat since yesterday." 
