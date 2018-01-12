Welcome to the Mandai jungle
Khansa, born April 24 last year, is the 46th successful orangutan birth at the Singapore Zoo. The critically endangered Bornean orangutan was among 540 animals born at the Wildlife Reserves Singapore last year - 173 at the zoo, 43 at River Safari, 90 at Night Safari and 234 at Jurong Bird Park. They include a pair of Tanzanian electric blue geckos, a pygmy hippo, king penguin and jaguar.
FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now