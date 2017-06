Chefs of 11 restaurants celebrating after earning their first Michelin star at a gala for the second edition of the Singapore Michelin Guide at The Fullerton Hotel last night.

The newcomers are Braci, Cheek By Jowl, Chef Kang's, Garibaldi, Iggy's, Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine, Labyrinth, Meta, Saint Pierre, Summer Palace and Whitegrass.

