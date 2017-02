E-mail this article

Try not to move the burn areas as ice crystals formed in the tissues will cause more damage

Keep area warm by wrapping a towel or blanket around it

If blisters form, do not peel them

Apply antibiotic cream or antiseptics to prevent bacterial infection

Source: Associate Professor Steven Thng, senior consultant at National Skin Centre, a member of the National Healthcare Group