What experts say about Budget 2018 for education, healthcare & women

What will the Budget offer Singaporeans this year? What should it offer? Experts weigh in.

EDUCATION

National University of Singapore (NUS) economics professor Kelvin Seah said the Government is expected to allocate a "large slice" of the Budget to the pre-school sector.

"There are plans to increase the number of Ministry of Education-run kindergartens from the current 15 to 50 over the next few years and improve the quality of pre-school education," he said.

"This means that resources will need to be allocated towards building more schools, the newly established early childhood teacher training institute and developing a larger and more qualified pool of teachers and administrative staff."

He added that there will be funds allocated to universities, polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education, so that they can develop courses that train Singaporeans in areas such as data analytics, fitting in with the SkillsFuture movement.

HEALTHCARE

Mr Manik Bhandari, EY Asean analytics leader at Ernst & Young Advisory, said healthcare investment should go up by 5 per cent to 10 per cent annually for the next few years.

"There is a need to provide subsidies for the under-privileged to cope with rising healthcare costs, as well as health screening for the at-risk or mature groups to encourage earlier detection and treatment of diseases," he said.

There is also a need to increase research and development and help healthcare providers adopt technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence, he added.

WOMEN'S ISSUES

In its recommendations for the Budget this year, advocacy group Aware called for a focus on gender equality issues.

It noted that women risk "ageing into financial insecurity due to domestic care and labour".

To balance out caregiving responsibilities and help the growing number of caregivers, Aware suggests having a caregivers' allowance and the introduction of eldercare leave for all working adults.

It also suggests the Government offers automatic annual basic contributions to low-balance individual CPF accounts. - SUE-ANN TAN & CHEOW SUE-ANN