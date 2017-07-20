'What is MUJI' exhibition to reinforce  brand's origins

MUJI's beads sofa is one of 13 iconic products that will be on display at its 'What is MUJI' exhibition at Plaza Singapura. PHOTO: MUJI

Japanese retail chain MUJI will showcase some of its iconic products at a "What is MUJI" exhibition in conjunction with the opening of its Singapore flagship store at 1pm tomorrow, the first in South-east Asia, at Plaza Singapura.

The exhibition at the mall's main atrium on Level 1tomorrow will run from 10am to 10pm daily until July 30. A spokesman told The New Paper that the brand, which has been in Singapore for 14 years, sees the flagship store opening as a good opportunity to reinforce MUJI's origins and concept of low-cost, good-quality products.

Thirteen items will be displayed, including toning water, an organic cotton Oxford shirt, a beads sofa, right angle socks and a wall mounted CD player.

MUJI will also be offering exclusive three-day opening deals to shoppers. At 1pm tomorrow, the first 100 in line to like and share MUJI Singapore Facebook's post will also receive a $20 MUJI gift card.

The first 1,000 customers to spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt will receive a special opening edition cotton myBag, and those who spend a minimum of $90 in a single receipt from tomorrow till Aug 4 can redeem 10,000STAR$ (equivalent to a $10 CapitaVoucher).

Those who charge their buys to an American Express CapitaCard can earn an additional 20x STAR$ (equivalent to 100 STAR$) for every $1 eligible spend from tomorrow to July 27.