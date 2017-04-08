When P10 met S8: Huawei or Samsung Galaxy?

Many of us are probably torn between Samsung and Huawei's latest offerings, which were both launched last week.

The Samsung Galaxy S8's near bezel-less display is mesmerising, but the Huawei P10 - which features Leica cameras on the front and back - may appeal to photography enthusiasts.

The New Paper compared their specifications.

SCREEN

The S8 has a 5.8-inch screen with an almost bezel-less display, while the P10's screen measures 5.1 inches.

Those clamouring for a larger screen may be further swayed towards the S8 by its Quad HD resolution display - meaning colours and details, especially the deep blacks, will appear vivid and sharp.

VERDICT: The S8 comes out tops in this category, although the P10 features a pretty solid full HD display.

CAMERA

The P10 is equipped with a 12-megapixel (MP) Leica back camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 20MP monochrome sensor to capture the best photographs even in low-light.

The front 8MP camera is made by Leica too, promising sharp and detailed photographs.

The S8 sports a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture that uses software enhancements to provide a quality final photo.

The camera captures three shots for every image you are shown - the other two are used to reduce blurring and increase sharpness.

VERDICT: You really cannot go wrong with a Leica camera.

PROCESSOR

The P10 uses the Kirin 960 chip.

For the S8, Singapore users will get the Exynos 8895 chip instead of the Snapdragon 835.

Both smartphones feature 4GB RAM, meaning they are equally adept at multitasking or handling intensive apps.

VERDICT: It is a draw.

BATTERY

The P10 is equipped with a 3,200mAh battery, while the S8 - despite the larger screen - has a smaller battery of 3,000mAh.

Both devices have fast charging capabilities, but only the S8 can be charged wirelessly.

VERDICT: Another stalemate.

FEATURES

The P10 comes with the latest Android 7 and the Emotion UI 5.1 software, but it otherwise has little else to go on.

On the other hand, the S8 has Dex and is compatible with Samsung's Gear VR, allowing your phone to be turned into a portable PC via a monitor.

It is also programmed with Bixby - the first digital assistant Samsung created - allowing you to do everything on the S8 with just your voice.

VERDICT: The S8 is packed with so much more.

PRICE

The S8 will be available from April 29 at a retail price of $1,148, while the P10 - which is already in stores here - goes for $798.

VERDICT: If price is major concern, note that the P10 is about 30 per cent cheaper.

OVERALL

The P10 is significantly cheaper, and it is a solid phone with a top-quality camera.

But the S8 is designed to exude a premium feel, and it will give users who watch plenty of videos on the go the most satisfaction.

Its suite of features also make forking out that extra money worth it.

Hopefully, it will leave the exploding Samsung Note7 debacle behind once and for all too.