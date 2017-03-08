Where quality of tutorship matters

He has a large and loyal following, thanks to his economics textbooks and references to real-life examples.

Mr Anthony Fok, 33, is passionate about economics and is the author of an A-level economics 10-year-series book.

The founder and sole tutor of JCEconomics.com has also written more than 10 A-level economics textbooks and guidebooks, which are used in Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Fok graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a degree in accountancy in 2007.

He then got a job at one of the big four accountancy firms, but left after five months to become a school teacher.

SPECIALISATION

In 2012, Mr Fok quit his job to set up JCEconomics.com, which specialises in A-level economics.

He said: "I didn't want to waste what I had learnt in university. I also wanted to sharpen my knowledge and keep in touch with the latest syllabus and curriculum changes."

Mr Fok teaches economics four days a week to more than 200 Pre-University 1 and 2 students annually.

He conducts classes from Thursdays to Sundays, and each class comprises between 20 and 40 students.

SELLING POINT

One of Mr Fok's selling points is that he teaches economics using real-life examples.

His students often send him queries by WhatsApp and he replies promptly.

He also offers consultations to his students from Mondays to Wednesdays.

Mr Fok said: "As the sole proprietor and tutor, I have more control over the quality of my lessons. I also teach students from more varied cohorts than when I was a school teacher."

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Mr Fok's high expectations for professional tutoring led to the establishment of the Association of Tutors (Singapore) to raise the quality of tutors here.

The Association was set up by Mr Fok and nine other tutors in December last year, and is registered as a society.

The 10 tutors hope that the new association will help to raise the tuition industry's standards.

Mr Fok, the Association's president, said: "We currently have about 20 members.

"We hope that the Association will make the tuition industry more professional.

"The Association will also be a place where the members can share best practices, so that all the tutors can give their best to their students."