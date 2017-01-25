Why I want to be a journalist

Many people toy with different ambitions as they grow up.

But I've known I wanted to be a journalist since I was in primary school. I can't quite explain why I have this conviction.

Perhaps I was unwittingly influenced by my grandparents, who had a voracious appetite for news and current affairs.

As a child, I would sit beside them in the living room to watch the news on television every day.

My mother praised me for taking a keen interest in current affairs at such a young age. She even told my older sisters to learn from me. But they probably thought I was weird and didn't have better ways to spend my time.

As I got older, I grew to enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling and basketball.

I love dancing too.

But contrary to my family's expectation, I never grew out of my dream to be a journalist.

They should have known. Once I set my mind on something, I stick to it.

I love reading and writing.

I am not the sort to share my thoughts openly, so scribbling in my journal is a great way for me to reflect on my daily life.

When I saw the news on how Japan was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami, I found myself wondering what it would be like to travel to disaster-torn cities and give a voice to those who are suffering. Or perhaps a developing country like Africa, where I could give a voice to the less fortunate.

I've got it all worked out. My next step will be to complete a mass communication course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Meanwhile, having my first byline in The New Paper will have to suffice.

As Jameen is unable to pen these thoughts herself, we have taken the liberty of putting a column together based on interviews with her family members.