Why not adopt a 'why not' ideology?

We have witnessed significant changes in the past 30 years.

We have levitated onto a digital platform using technology in various fields such as education, consumer behaviour, lifestyle and automation, and the list goes on.

Channels to facilitate and utilise data storage portals will be essential for people for personal development, such as e-learning platforms, and for conventional businesses to remain competitive in an informative and efficient environment.

For this both the community and businesses have to be involved in a favourable transition period.

This is usually the main challenge when most choose to maintain the status quo instead of making use of the opportunities provided.

Despite being in a fast-moving and competitive society, the tendency to practise a "why should" rather than a "why not" ideology is remarkably present within our community.

Let us understand how this will probably change the mentality in time.

Recall the most recent engagement when you were approached to be involved in anything technological. What was your initial thought?

Was it "why should" or "why not"?

If it was the latter, you probably would have created a new perspective for yourself.

"Why should" translates into a justification that no change is required, which can be a disadvantage in a highly-diversified society.

Take for example a model sculptor creating figurines, a job that requires relatively long hours of labour with precise skills involving years of experience.

EVOLVES

Now, after being introduced to technology using 3D scanning and printing, the work evolves into an art-science resulting in identical authentic 3D figurines that can be produced in a shorter time and with better cost effectiveness.

If the sculptor chooses to apply the "why should" mentality, he will still be traditionally producing such figurines.

Whereas, by embracing the "why not" ideology, he will be able to enhance his profile.

With data collected from 3D scanning, opportunities are then further diversified to applications such as holograms and virtual visuals.

Technology is for us to embrace and utilise for its potential. It is often misunderstood as a replacement for jobs rather than an enhancement for productivity.

If we were to distinguish between jobs and entrepreneurship on a balanced scale, there is probably one side of the scale that relates to a decline in jobs.

Now, how about looking over onto the other side of the scale?

It directly creates and boosts entrepreneurship opportunities by collaboration with relevant skills.

We have witnessed such a trend in recent years, as proactive individuals presented themselves as influencers, bloggers and retail entities using various online platforms and pursuing career and business fulfilment.

Digital marketing, social media platforms and online transactions flooding our screens have infiltrated our lives. Many have seen technology as a force for good, while others manipulate it to do harm.

Dealing with an intangible platform of high-volume data intensity, does raise security issues. We have seen individuals hacking into data systems for personal benefit.

But these are exciting times, and we look forward to welcoming a new era as we move towards our goal of being a smart nation.