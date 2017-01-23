Why recycle e-waste?

When electronic waste is not disposed of properly, both the environment and public health suffer.

This is because e-waste is very heterogeneous, National University of Singapore's Associate Professor Tong Yen Wah explained.

Apart from being made up of many types of components and materials, discarded electronics are also assembled in many ways, from simple devices like batteries to complex ones like smartphones.

"All of these make e-waste very difficult to handle and recycle, and if their disposal is not done properly, these materials can get out and be circulated in the environment," said the co-director of NUS' Energy and Environmental Sustainability Solutions for Megacities programme.

For instance, toxins from e-waste in landfills can seep into the groundwater that flows into rivers, causing water pollution.

- FOO JIE YING