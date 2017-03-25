Widening her horizons in Guangzhou

At the age of 22, few can claim to have worked for a government agency for almost half a year.

Miss Veronica Low was fortunate enough to have interned in China at government agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore for five months under Republic Polytechnic's (RP) Industry Immersion Programme (IIP).

A student at RP's School of Management and Communication, with a diploma in Social Enterprise Management, Miss Low worked in the Guangzhou Overseas Centre.

TRADE MISSIONS

During the internship, she got to experience how businesses operated in the Chinese market, and assisted in marketing and trade missions between Singapore and the Chinese government and enterprises.

These experiences revealed how cross-border relations between Singapore and its partners work.

"Working in IE Singapore Guangzhou has helped me widen my horizons and balance speed and quality," she said of the internship.

"I (also) learnt to stay humble."

Her work with the local organisations in China taught her to be more shrewd during negotiations, and to be more open to cultural differences.

Ms Joanna Tay, Miss Low's lecturer and internship supervisor, praised her student: "(Veronica) has a can-do attitude, and is a very responsible student."