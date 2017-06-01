Wife of man found dead: 'He wouldn't kill himself'

Mr Chng Hong Nam's siblings and children were seen praying where his body was found.

Mr Chng Hong Nam, 49, who was found dead at the foot of a block of flats in Tampines on Monday night, was a married man who had three children, reported Shin Min Daily News yesterday.

He was found at Block 520A, Tampines Centrale 8, while the body of Ms Tan Bi Leng Serinn, 46, was found in a 10th-storey unit.

The two were not married to each other.

The New Paper understands that she died from stab wounds.

Both were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

SEEMED FINE

Mr Chng's wife told the Chinese evening daily that Mr Chng was with his family the weekend before he died, and he seemed fine when he left for work on Monday morning.

She believes her husband was a good man and would not kill himself or anyone else.

She said his mother was told her son died from a heart attack and does not know the truth.

Her family plans to tell her after his funeral.

Ms Tan, a divorcee who had one son, worked in a bank.

Neighbours told Shin Min she moved into the flat two to three weeks ago. Her relatives declined to talk to reporters.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that Mr Chng's wife did not know about his relationship with Ms Tan and when was asked about it, she said: "I don't know anything so, if you want answers, go ask the other side."

Mr Chng owned a souvenir shop and the family of five lives in a flat in Pasir Ris.

When a reporter went down to the spot where Mr Chng's body was found on Tuesday afternoon his siblings and children were seen praying there.