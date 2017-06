Nothing is being left to chance in efforts to produce a baby from Singapore's only giant panda couple. Professor Ng Soon Chye (far left) and Dr Serena Oh (in blue) are inseminating Jia Jia with Kai Kai's sperm to improve chances of pregnancy. Wildlife Reserves Singapore said yesterday that Jia Jia has been receiving special care at River Safari's Giant Panda Forest.

