Win $5,000 with design inspired by local culture in new contest

Designs inspired by local culture stand to win cash prizes of up to $5,000 at an inaugural competition for lifestyle products and graphic design.

The Singapore Creative Awards is jointly organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group and the Singapore branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Launched yesterday, it is open to the public.

There are two categories - lifestyle product and graphic design - with eight winners in each. The top three will take home $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000, while five merit winners will get $500 each.

The school with the most number of entries will receive $500.

Entries need to be submitted between March 8 and April 15.

More details can be found at project.zaobao.com/creative awards/2018

The winners will be picked by seven judges.

Their works will be showcased at the 33rd Singapore Book Fair from 25 May to 31 May at the Capitol Piazza and Chijmes.

The judging panel includes Lianhe Zaobao's veteran design writer Lim Fong Wei and Design Singapore Council deputy executive director Emily On. - CHERYL TEE