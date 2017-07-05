Win airline tickets, buy duty-free products at T4 Open House

Open House visitors stand to win e-vouchers by playing location-based games on the T4 Open House app.

Get a "boarding pass" to tour Changi Airport's new Terminal 4 (T4), try out self-luggage tagging and buy duty-free products - all before T4 opens for business later this year.

Visitors to T4's Open House next month can explore the terminal with a specially created T4 Open House app. The self-guided tour via the app is about 1km long and will take 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Visitors will get a "boarding pass" to activate the app, and there will be a contest to familiarise them with the self-luggage tagging process. They also stand to win e-vouchers to use at Changi Airport's retail and food and beverage outlets by playing location-based games on the app.

The Open House will run daily from Aug 7 to Aug 20, from 9am to 6pm.

Registration for free tickets opened online today.

Visitors will also get to buy duty-free products without having to travel if they pre-order them on the airport's online shopping portal iShopChangi at least 18 hours before their visit.

There is also a Photo Of The Day competition and a daily lucky draw, with airline tickets to be won.

Those who are interested can sign up for free tickets at www.T4OpenHouse.com

Each registrant can book tickets for himself and five other people. About 200,000 tickets will be available.

The new 225,000 sq m two-storey terminal is estimated to handle 16 million passengers a year - about 70 per cent of the capacity of T3, though T4 is half the size of T3. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY