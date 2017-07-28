Win NDP 2017 funpacks, 30 up for grabs

No National Day Parade is complete without a funpack and the various goodies that it comes with.

Over the years, we've seen the funpacks come in various forms and designs such as the translucent backpacks of 2016; commemorative Golden Jubilee tote bags for 2015; waterproof dry bags in 2012 and multi-panelled sling bags of 10 years ago.

This year's funpack might be one of the lightest in history — it weighs 1.5kg compared to the estimated 2kg of previous years — but the compact red or white backpack still carries a variety of fun items.

These include a mini Singapore flag that doubles up as a flashing LED light, a paper banner that is also a fan and clapper, temporary tattoos, plenty of discount vouchers, a commemorative NS50 keychain, and a visor to name a few.

Even if you won't be at this year's parade on August 9, don't fret — The New Paper has 30 NDP funpacks to give away. To win, simply pick the correct answers for the three questions below.

Hint: It's worth revisiting the National Day songs of yesteryear. Good luck!

Contest closes: Thursday, Aug 3 at noon