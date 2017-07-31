Win NDP tickets, 5 pairs to be given away

The annual National Day Parade was held at the new National Stadium last year for the first time.

This year, the parade on Aug 9 will return to The Float @ Marina Bay to celebrate the nation's 52nd birthday. The NDP had been held here seven times since 2007.

For the first time, spectators will be treated to Southeast Asia's biggest drone display which will light up the sky for five minutes.

The 300 drones will form an arrow, a heart with a crescent and five stars, an outline of Singapore island, the Merlion, children, the NDP 2017 logo and a hashtag.

