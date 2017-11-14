Win a Nespresso coffee machine with The Big Walk

The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is happening on Sunday, November 26.

Signing up gives you the chance to win an Osim uLove massage chair (be'spoke version) worth $9,585, as well as draw prizes worth a total of $17,000.

Yet you could win even before flag off.

We have three Nespresso Pixie Electric Red & Aeroccino bundles worth $358 each to give away.

How do you enter? Simple.

Direct message a photo of yourself (with friends is fine too) rocking your running outfit to The New Paper's Facebook inbox.

Alternatively, post to either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the with hashtags #my10ktoday and #TNPBigWalk17 to show how you'd hit the 10,000 steps target.

Make sure the posts are public!

The most interesting images will win. There will be consolation prizes of passes to The Big Walk.

Good luck and best foot forward!