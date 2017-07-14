Win tickets to NDP Preview 1

The National Day Parade theme song is always hotly anticipated.

It is also one of the most scrutinised pieces of music.

For Singapore’s 52nd birthday, the theme is #OneNationTogether and 2017's NDP Theme Song is Because It's Singapore!

The music is by Lee Wei Song and the lyrics are by the song's singer, Jay Lim.

Lim has said that it was the classic NDP song Count On Me Singapore that spurred him to want to create a National Day Song of his own.

NDP 2017 theme song lyricist and singer Jay Lim PHOTO: ST FILE

Of course, the theme song is a key component of the Parade, happening on August 9.

You can get the chance to experience the song live before the parade itself.

The New Paper has four pairs of NDP Preview 1 tickets to give away.

Preview 1 is on Saturday (July 22) at the National Stadium.

To win a pair, simply answer the question below.

Contest closes: Wednesday, July 19 at noon