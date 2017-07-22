Winning advice from Miss Universe Singapore winners

Today, the 20 finalists who will vie for the title of Miss Universe Singapore 2017 will be selected after a closed-door audition.

Just how does one impress the judges? We ask former MUS winners.

Cheryl Chou, Miss Universe Singapore 2016

"I went into the pageant with zero experience. Instead of letting that take me down, I knew that if I wanted to win, there was one thing I needed to do, which was to practise.

"I am a firm believer that with hard work comes success, and I can assure you, it definitely pays off. Show them that you are not only beautiful, but smart and witty as well.

"One plus point? It helps if you can make them laugh."

TNP FILE PHOTO

Lisa Marie White, Miss Universe Singapore 2015

"What helped me win the title was being myself and using my wit and humour to win the judges over. The fact that I was confident and relaxed during the process helped too."

PHOTO: THE CURATORS COLLECTIVE

Valerie Lim, Miss Universe Singapore 2011

"To get through the closed-door audition, understand what motivates you and have a solid personal story to support that motivation.

"Do not be afraid to show some vulnerability. There is a pain point or deeply rooted issue in most people. If that is what drives you to make a change for the better, it would be to your advantage to share it."

PHOTO COURTESY OF JESSICA TAN

Jessica Tan, Miss Universe Singapore 2007

"I was not my skinniest and fittest when I first joined the contest, and because I wanted to look my best, I went through a vigorous exercise regimen and a strict salad-only, no-sugar diet.

"On top of that, I put in a lot of effort to improve my public speaking and confidence on stage.

"These days, pageants are not just looking for pretty faces with good bikini-ready figures. They are focusing more on finding a strong, intelligent woman who can inspire other women."

PHOTO COURTESY OF BERNICE WONG

Bernice Wong, Miss Universe Singapore 2003

"Being your authentic, true self, injecting a dose of humour into your answers so the audience remembers you more easily, and thinking quickly on your feet help.

"You have to be confident, let your personality shine through and charm the judges."

TNP FILE PHOTO

Nuraliza Osman, Miss Universe Singapore 2002 and national director of Miss Universe Singapore Organisation

"What helped me win was a stroke of luck and perseverance. Preparations for rehearsals were tough, but I decided to give it a shot as that was my dream.

"For the contestants, I would tell them to calm their nerves and treat the auditions like a meeting to get to know the judges. Let your true personality come through and tell us your dreams.

"That is what we are looking for - empowered women who have a vision of what they would like to use the platform for."

TNP FILE PHOTO

Jaime Teo, Miss Universe Singapore 2001

"I joined the pageant as a sort of personal growth challenge, so having no pressure to win helped me stay calm throughout the contest.

"(So) stay calm, think clearly and smile a lot. Bonus points if you make the judges smile a lot too."