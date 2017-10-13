Wishes granted, they now help grant wishes

Miss Sarah Tan (in T-shirt) preparing to surprise kids at the National University Hospital with mascots.

Miss Elina Toh (third from right) at the birthday party she helped grant.

As teenagers, they underwent 10-hour dialysis sessions for years. On occasion, the Make-A-Wish Foundation brought some cheer by granting their wishes.

Now, they are helping the foundation grant wishes to other children with critical medical conditions.

Diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus 14 years ago, Miss Elina Toh, now 26, needed dialysis daily for six years before she had a kidney transplant.

When she was entering polytechnic at 16, the foundation granted her wish of getting 10 sets of outfits to fit her 1.33m frame due to stunted growth.

As a wish granter, she planned a Mickey Mouse-themed third birthday party fora girl with leukaemia.

Miss Toh said: "When Mickey and Minnie walked in, she could not believe her eyes. I was so happy she liked it so much."

Another former beneficiary, Miss Sarah Tan, 20, an event management student in the Institute of Technical Education, interns at the foundation.

She said: " Now I want to let kids have a way to enjoy themselves."

Make-A-Wish applications can be made via WhatsApp to 9366-2004.