Witnesses wanted after illegal fish-trapping cage found in reservoir

An illegal fish-trapping cage was found in the Marina Reservoir on Tuesday by an otter watcher who spotted the animals exploring the device, prompting water agency PUB to step in and call for witnesses.

The otter watcher spotted the otters climbing on a structure near the Indoor Stadium, opposite Tanjong Rhu, and realised it was an animal-trapping cage.

She alerted the PUB, which removed the cage with the help of otter community group OtterWatch. PUB said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that no animals were trapped.

It is illegal to use such trapping cages in any reservoirs or waterways, even at areas where fishing is allowed. Additionally, those caught trapping any animal or doing any act that injures fauna in any reservoir may be fined up to $3,000.

Mr Adriane Lee - a volunteer zone captain with International Coastal Cleanup Singapore, which cleans up Singapore's coastlines and waterways - told The Straits Times yesterday that the trap was a funnel trap used to trap fish.

"The idea is for fish to enter in one direction and they can't get out as they don't know how to find their way out," said the 43-year-old manager.

Made of nylon, the trap will not degrade naturally in the water, and so will remain for long.

Anyone who has information should call PUB hotline 1800-2255-782.