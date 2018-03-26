Wives of diplomats visit Red Cross Home for Disabled

Mrs Idil Lutem (left), wife of the Turkish Ambassador, and Madam Vittoria Volgare, wife of the Belgium Ambassador, with Mr Goh Quan Yao.

When the wives of foreign ambassadors signed Mr Goh Quan Yao's notebook, he cried.

The 25-year-old resident at the Red Cross Home for the Disabled, who has spastic quadriplegics and left sided paralysis, waved the notebook excitedly and showed it off to fellow residents in his ward.

Last Thursday, 11 wives of foreign ambassadors in Singapore visited the Red Cross Home for the Disabled at Lengkok Bahru, off Jalan Bukit Merah. They were there to see the facilities and mingle with residents.

It was jointly organised by the Home and Madam Vittoria Volgare, 34, wife of the Belgium Ambassador to Singapore Andy Mariette J. Detaille.

She told The New Paper they wanted to visit the home to see how they could provide further support.

She said: "It was inspiring to see how well they are taken care of and the work the Red Cross is doing with the disabled."

This was the first visit for the wives of foreign envoys from countries such as Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia and Ukraine.

Mrs Idil Lutem, 48, wife of Turkish Ambassador Murat Lutem told TNP: "I am so happy to see so many smiles today. I am glad we could add something different to their day."

Last September, they took part in the annual Red Cross International Bazaar, selling products such as chocolates, snacks and embroidered pieces.

Mrs Lutem said: "We saw how volunteering and the Red Cross Home for the Disabled works to improve the lives of the disabled. If many hands come together, things could really change."

Madam Serene Chia, 60, the home's director, said: "It is an honour to be able to share with them about our cause. I really appreciate the fact they would consider spending their morning to get to know the residents and their needs."

Madam Mary Jane Lentejas, 26, a nursing aide who looks after Mr Goh, said: "Quan Yao is so cheerful, he is the light of the ward. I feel so connected to the residents here. I am happy if they are happy.

"When they say 'thank you', it feels like I have won Toto."