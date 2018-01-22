Woman, 42, arrested for stealing doctor's car from hospital carpark

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for her suspected involvement in a car theft at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard Road.

The police said a 63-year-old woman, understood to be an oncologist at the hospital, had reported that her car had been stolen around 4pm on Friday.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division were able to recover the car within 30 minutes, the statement said.

The Straits Times understands that the vehicle - a BMW - was found abandoned in Scotts Road, near Newton MRT station.

The suspect, a patient at the hospital, was arrested the next day around 11am at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong in East Coast Road.

Officers were able to establish her identity with the help of closed-circuit television footage, the police statement said.

VALET

It is understood that the doctor drove to the hospital's Basement 2 carpark at about 2pm on Friday.

When she could not find parking, she stopped her car at the side, placed her car key in the vehicle and left.

Typically, a valet service staff member would move the car away once a parking space becomes available.

The victim discovered her car was stolen only after she returned to the carpark around 3.45pm.

The valet then told her that a woman had driven off with her car.

The Straits Times understands that the suspect is not a patient of the doctor. Police investigations are continuing.

Those convicted of motor vehicle theft may face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.