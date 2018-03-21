Woman, 72, dies after she is hit by lorry at Sin Ming

Madam Valusamy's daughter-in-law said she was waiting for a taxi in front of Block 410A when she fell and was run over by a passing lorry.

An elderly woman died after she was hit by a lorry at Sin Ming Avenue yesterday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 10.45am.A woman was found lying motionless on the road and later pronounced dead.

She was identified by her family as Madam Valusamy Sithai Ammal, 72.

When The New Paper went to the scene, Madam Valusamy's daughter-in-law said the elderly woman was waiting for a taxi by the roadside in front of Block 410A when she fell and was run over by a passing lorry.

The daughter-in-law, who declined to be named, said Madam Valusamy, who lived in Woodlands, was with her daughter, 42, who lives in Block 410, at the time.

The daughter had gone to Woodlands to take Madam Valusamy to her Sin Ming home on Sunday, she added.

The family was shocked to find out from the police yesterday that she had died.

Several family members told TNP they are not close to Madam Valusamy's daughter.

Police investigations are ongoing. The family is appealing for witnesses of the accident. - ANG TIAN TIAN