Woman, 92, found dead in Circuit Road flat

An elderly woman, who had been living alone for years, was found dead in her ninth-storey flat at Circuit Road yesterday evening.

The New Paper understands that she was found in the kitchen, where there were burn marks.

TNP also understands an explosion was heard in the flat, which may have been caused by a gas stove.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an incident at Block 87, Circuit Road, at 7.06pm.

Two fire engines, a Red Rhino and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman said that there was no fire in the three-room flat when its officers arrived, but burn marks were seen in the kitchen area.

Paramedics later pronounced an elderly woman dead inside the unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officers from Singapore Power and City Gas were also seen in the flat.

An elderly man, who identified himself as a relative of the victim, said she was 92 years old and healthy.

Neighbours said they saw her yesterday morning going to the market nearby to buy groceries.

They said she had four sons, and one would always visit her in the evenings.