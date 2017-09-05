Woman arrested after trying to climb into ex-boyfriend's flat

A 21-year-old woman was captured on video climbing over a parapet and crouching on the ledge on the third floor of Block 336B, Anchorvale Crescent. She was reportedly trying to climb into a second-floor unit where her former boyfriend was living.

A woman was arrested on Sunday (Sept 3) after she made an attempt to climb into a second-floor flat to get into the home of a man believed to be her former boyfriend.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm on Sunday at Block 336B, Anchorvale Crescent.

Ms Yusliena Zulkifli Smith told Lianhe Wanbao that she was airing her laundry when she saw a woman squatting on the ledge just outside the window of her third-floor unit.

She said the woman was looking at the kitchen window of a unit directly below hers, and seemed to want to climb inside.

"I screamed and asked her what she was doing," said Ms Yusliena. "She did not answer and, instead, placed her finger to her lips and asked me to keep quiet."

The woman later left and Ms Yusliena called the police.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the case of intentional alarm at 1.36pm.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case.

ST understands that she had wanted to go to her former boyfriend's home, but he did not want her to, so she tried to climb down from the third floor to his home on the second floor.

Police investigations are ongoing.