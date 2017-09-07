Singapore

Woman arrested for attempted suicide in Ang Mo Kio

MELANIS TAI
Sep 07, 2017 06:00 am

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for attempted suicide and suspected drug-related offences yesterday in a seventh-storey unit at Block 645, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at about 4.30pm.

The woman had locked herself in the unit.

The SCDF dispatched two fire engines, four support vehicles and one ambulance to the scene. Two life packs were deployed on the first storey by SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The SCDF used a hydraulic tool to forcibly enter the unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore (24-hour hotline): 1800-221-4444
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (in Mandarin):  1800-353-5800
  • Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Aware Helpline: 1800-774-5935
