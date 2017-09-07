Woman arrested for attempted suicide in Ang Mo Kio

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for attempted suicide and suspected drug-related offences yesterday in a seventh-storey unit at Block 645, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at about 4.30pm.

The woman had locked herself in the unit.

The SCDF dispatched two fire engines, four support vehicles and one ambulance to the scene. Two life packs were deployed on the first storey by SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The SCDF used a hydraulic tool to forcibly enter the unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES