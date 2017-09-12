Woman arrested for threatening husband with scissors over toothpaste dispute

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Monday (Sept 11) for threatening her husband with a pair of scissors, after they got into a dispute over a tube of toothpaste.

Police told The Straits Times they were alerted to a case of criminal intimidation in a unit at Block 447, Hougang Avenue 10, at 8.53am.

The woman was identified by Shin Min Daily News as Yu Hong Hong, a Chinese national who was recently granted Singapore citizenship.

The Straits Times understands that the dispute arose when the couple's Myanmar maid asked Ms Yu's husband if she could use their toothpaste.

He agreed, but Ms Yu was unhappy and allegedly scolded and slapped the maid.

She subsequently approached her husband while holding a pair of scissors and threatened him.

He managed to push her away. Ms Yu then called the police, who arrested her for criminal intimidation.

According to Shin Min, she is currently out on bail.

Police investigations are ongoing.