Forty firefighters battled to put out a blaze at a warehouse-cum-office complex at 30, Toh Guan Road. A woman in her 50s died after being taken to hospital with burn injuries. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire at about 7.40am yesterday. The fire, confined to the facade of the building in Jurong East, was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

Woman dies in Jurong East building blaze