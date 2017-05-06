Woman charged with assault and verbal abuse

In December last year, a woman's violent outbursts against a taxi driver and a security officer was caught on two videos, which went viral.

Yesterday, Taiwanese Dina Huang Chih Yung, 30, who is believed to be the woman in the clips, was charged in court with two counts of verbal abuse and one count each of assault and attempted assault.

Huang, who works in the finance industry, allegedly tried to hit and bite cabby Cheng Teck Wei, who is in his 40s, at the Skysuites@Anson condominium in Enggor Street off Tanjong Pagar Road around 11pm on Dec 7 last year. She also allegedly hurled vulgarities at him.

Huang is also accused of biting, hitting and kicking security officer Jeiv Anay Alimithu at the condominium that night. She also allegedly verbally abused her with obscenities.

Ms Jeiv Anay, who is also in her 40s, suffered two bite marks on her left hand.

On Dec 8 last year, a person named Isaac Cheng uploaded one video of a woman scuffling with a male taxi driver and another video of the same woman scuffling with a female security officer.

The first video, which lasts more than three minutes, shows her having a tug-of-war with a man.

The well-groomed woman, wearing a dress and high-heeled shoes, keeps shouting "let go!" in Mandarin, but he hangs onto her bag.

She tries to kick and bite him, and he eventually gives in.

She also curses at the man throughout the video and shouts: "Call! Call the police."

Someone then replies: "Call already... They are coming, on the way."

The man and the woman stand facing each other as they wait for the police to arrive.

The second video, lasting about a minute, shows the woman in another tussle, this time with a security officer.

The officer is seen trying to restrain her, but she still manages to kick the officer's groin and hit her head violently.

The woman also curses loudly at the officer.

A close-up of the security officer's hand later shows broken skin.

Huang was expressionless as she faced District Judge Adam Nakhoda yesterday.

She will be back in court on May 26.

If convicted of assault, Huang can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

If convicted of being verbally abusive, she can be jailed for up to six months and fined $5,000 for each count.