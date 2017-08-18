Woman charged with not paying maid’s salaries worth $5,700

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) charged a 30-year-old Singaporean woman, Li Jun, with 13 charges for failing to pay her maid monthly salaries and rest day pay totalling about $5,700.

Her maid, a Myanmar national, was not paid any salary between March 7, 2016 and Feb 21, 2017.

Li was charged with breaching the work permit conditions under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and her case will be heard again on Sept 12.

MOM said employers must pay salaries promptly and maids must be paid no later than seven days after the last day of the salary period. Each salary period cannot exceed one month.

Employers should not keep the maid's salaries on her behalf, and/or make this arrangement as a condition for her employment. Employers should decline any request from their maids to help them save their salaries.

MOM said if a maid has not received her salary, she should immediately tell her employer. If the problem persists and the employer does not pay as promised, the maid should report the matter to MOM or get help from her employment agency.

MOM urged the public who know of any maids who have not been paid their salaries to contact the ministry at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438-5122. All information will be kept strictly confidential.