Woman dead after three-vehicle collision in Malaysia

Fourteen people were hurt in the crash. PHOTO:SIN CHEW DAILY

A three-vehicle collision on the North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak, early yesterday morning resulted in one dead and 14 injured.

The Star reported that a double-decker bus from Five Stars Express with 13 passengers travelling from Singapore to Ipoh rammed into the back of a trailer transporting paper.

Unable to brake in time, a container lorry then smashed into the rear of the bus.

Mr S. Ganeson, head of operations from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Department, told The Star: "Rescuers who arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call at about 5.40am on Wednesday found the three male and nine female passengers still inside the bus with serious injuries.

"The bus driver managed to pull himself out of the wreckage."

He added that two people in the trailer escaped unhurt.

The New Straits Times reported him as saying that rescuers had to extricate the driver of the container lorry who was then taken to hospital.

The injured people were taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

The Shin Min Daily News reported that a woman died en route to hospital.

The paper said the accident caused a 4km-long traffic jam that lasted around two hours.

The New Paper spoke to an officer at the Gopeng Police Station, who said no Singaporeans were involved, and a number of those who had been taken to hospital had been discharged.