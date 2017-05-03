Woman films female gym-goers changing and sells videos online

Not only did Heng Li Ying, 29, betray other women by secretly filming them in the changing rooms of the True Fitness outlet at Suntec City Mall, she also sold the videos.

Yesterday, the National University of Singapore graduate was sentenced to 30 weeks' jail after admitting to three counts of intruding into the privacy of three women on April 19 and 26 in 2014. Two other similar charges and one of having 23 obscene films were considered during her sentencing.

To promote her videos, Heng even offered free obscene videos.

The marketing executive earned at least $1,540 selling the videos - each lasting from less than a minute to about two minutes - to at least 22 people.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Winston Man said Heng was a True Fitness member when she created an account in early 2014 with the username "gargar787" on Sammyboy, an online forum with sections that allow users to post and exchange sexually explicit material, including self-recorded sex videos and pornography.

Heng created a discussion thread labelled "Changing room peektures" to advertise videos depicting women in various states of undress, for sale at either 10 or 20 cents each second of footage.

True Fitness made a police report after it was alerted to the sale and circulation of the videos of customers in its changing rooms.