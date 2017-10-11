Woman given 6-month Day Reporting Order for using racial slur on teen

She uttered a racial slur at a 13-year-old boy and, when ignored, assaulted the teenager in an unprovoked attack.

Lynn Chan, now 20, was sentenced to a week-long short detention order (SDO) yesterday after she pleaded guilty in August to hurting the boy.

She was also given a six-month Day Reporting Order and has to perform 180 hours of community service.

Offenders given an SDO have to serve a brief stint behind bars of up to 14 days. They will not have criminal records after serving their sentences. They also have to report to a day reporting centre for monitoring and counselling, and will also undergo rehabilitation programmes.

The boy was waiting for his mother near his school in Yishun on March 22 when Chan, who was standing in a flat on the second storey of a nearby block, uttered a racial slur at him.