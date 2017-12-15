Woman gives birth in Grab car

Grab driver Mohammad Fazli Omar and GrabCar Singapore head Andrew Chan presenting Mr Reuben Chow and Madam Cindy Lim with a Grab voucher worth $8,000 and a special onesie.

Minutes after he picked up a couple in the early morning of Nov 21, Grab driver Mohammad Fazli Omar, 34, was surprised to find out that a baby girl was about to join them in the car.

Mr Reuben Chow, 38, and his pregnant wife Cindy Lim, 37, had boarded Mr Mohammad Fazli's Toyota Altis at 2.42am for Mount Alvernia Hospital, a five- to seven-minute drive away.

But barely a minute or two into the ride, Madam Lim said the baby was on the way. Elora-Fae is Singapore's second GrabCar baby, Grab said in a statement on Wednesday.

A baby boy, Ahmad Luqmaan, was born on Aug 12 during a ride to the National University Hospital.

In a reunion organised by Grab at its Midview City office on Wednesday, Elora-Fae and her family got the chance to meet Mr Mohammad Fazli again.

Recalling the events of Nov 21, Mr Chow said his wife did not have any regular contractions when they booked the GrabCar.

But just before they left their home in the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio area, Madam Lim's contractions intensified.

"We took some time and effort to even get into the car," said Mr Chow.

The couple had to improvise and were soon relieved to welcome their baby girl.

During the reunion on Wednesday, GrabCar Singapore head Andrew Chan presented Mr Chow and Madam Lim with a Grab voucher worth $8,000 and a Grab onesie - a one-piece garment - for the baby.

Mr Mohammad Fazli was also given fuel vouchers worth $800, and a hand-drawn thank-you card from the couple's five-year old daughter, Sarah-Ann.