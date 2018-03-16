Woman hurt in e-scooter crash: Suspect arrested

An e-scooter rider who allegedly knocked down a woman in Bedok, seriously injuring her, was arrested on Wednesday following a police appeal for information.

The 23-year-old man was arrested for a rash act causing grievous hurt in the incident at Block 151, Bedok Reservoir Road, last Wednesday, the police said yesterday.

He left the scene after calling for an ambulance.

The woman, 45, identified by Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao as Ms Goh Lay Yong, was taken to Changi General Hospital with head injuries. She has since woken up from a coma.

Bedok Police Division officers found out the man's identity through ground inquiries and the aid of police camera footage. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to four years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Ms Goh's aunt, who gave her name only as Mrs Ong, said her niece had an operation on Sunday to remove part of her skull to relieve swelling in her brain.

Ms Goh opened her eyes yesterday afternoon for the first time since the operation and can also move her right limbs, she said. - NG HUI WEN AND GRACIA LEE