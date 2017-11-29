Woman jailed for assaulting two police officers, in separate incidents

A drunken woman, who was creating a ruckus in a condominium lift lobby on Feb 16, bit the hand of a policewoman trying to restrain her.

Then while out on bail on April 7, Eri Tanaka, 33, was drunk and created a scene in the lobby of The St Regis Singapore hotel by scattering her belongings on the floor. When a policeman arrived, she pushed him several times before kicking his left knee.

Tanaka, who claims to be working as a performer in a local Japanese lounge, was jailed for 36 weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts of causing hurt to police officers and one count of using criminal force on a policeman.

On Feb 16, she had gone to the Lucida condominium in Suffolk Road, near Thomson Road, at around 5.15am and tried to take a lift but could not do so as she was not a resident and did not have an access card.

She refused to budge and sat on the floor when a security officer asked her to leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Shi told the court that Tanaka claimed she had gone to the condominium to look for her boyfriend who was a resident. She suspected him of cheating on her.

FIRST ARREST

Sergeant Rafiahtoladawiah Yusoff, 29, arrived on the scene with her colleagues. They arrested Tanaka after she refused to calm down.

She bit the policewoman's left hand while the officer was trying to handcuff her.

In another incident in April, a drunken Tanaka, who was not a guest of St Regis Singapore, created a ruckus in the hotel lobby while claiming that she had lost her mobile phone.

Arriving on the scene with a partner, Station Inspector Hui Kok Keong, 40, tried to calm her down, but she started shouting and pushed him on the chest three times before kicking him. The officers arrested her, and she struggled violently while being escorted to a nearby police car.

Tanaka, who was unrepresented, bowed before District Judge Kan Shuk Weng yesterday. She told the court she regretted her actions.