Woman jailed, banned from driving for severely injuring biker

A woman driver was sentenced to one week's jail and banned from driving for two years on Wednesday (July 26) after an accident which left a motorcyclist with multiple fractures.

Tang Ling Lee, 45, had failed to keep a proper lookout while making a right turn at a signalised junction. She is out on $5,000 bail, pending her appeal against the sentence.

Tang admitted to causing grievous hurt to Mr Vikaramen A. Elangovan by doing an act so negligent as to endanger life.

She was making a right turn at the signalised junction of Ang Mo Ko Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when her car hit the 27-year-old's motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction on Sept 16, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said as Tang approached the signalised junction, the light was green in her favour, but the right-turn green arrow was not lit.

She then slowed down and drove towards the turn pocket. However, she veered into the extreme right turning pocket, said DPP Johannus.

At this junction, the victim was riding his motorcycle on the extreme left lane of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 in the opposite direction towards Bishan Road.

Tang was supposed to give way as he had the right of way. His motorcycle was the only vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The in-vehicle camera footage showed that as Tang was making the right turn, the victim tried to manoeuvre his motorcycle to avoid the collision but her car hit the front portion of the bike.

After the collision, the bike skidded and the victim was thrown a short distance away.

He suffered severe injuries, including fractures on his cervical spine, foot and hand.

He underwent multiple surgeries from Sept 17 to Nov 11 and was warded for 69 days. He was discharged with 180 days of medical leave.

DPP Johannus sought a short jail sentence plus disqualification of two to three years. He said the amount of harm caused to the victim was substantial as a result of Tang's negligence.

He said the victim also had complications during surgeries, and that Tang's negligence bordered on rashness.

Tang could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing grievous hurt by doing a negligent act to endanger life.