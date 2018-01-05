Woman killed in Port Dickson accident was looking forward to becoming a grandmother

The family of four killed in the accident (from left): Ms Nur Amalina Rosli, Mr Rosli Samad, Madam Maimunah Sapari and Ms Dayana Sarah Rosli.

Madam Maimunah Sapari's casket after it arrived in Singapore. The bodies of the four victims were later buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

She was looking forward to becoming a grandmother, as her son's wife was due to give birth soon.

But Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51, will not get to hold her first grandchild.

She and her two younger children, Ms Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Ms Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18, were killed in an accident when a tipper truck crashed into their Honda Stream on Wednesday afternoon.

Her husband, Mr Rosli Samad, 54, died en route to the hospital.

Yesterday her niece, entrepreneur Lisa Elias, 40, told The New Paper that Madam Maimunah had planned to leave her job as a dental nurse after her trip so that she could be a full-time grandmother.

Miss Lisa said: "Cik Munah really wanted to be a grandmother because her eldest son's first child is due soon. But now, she will never get to see her grandchild because she won't be there."

Her family is survived by the couple's two elder sons. Miss Lisa described the family as tight-knit and loving.

She revealed the fatal journey was meant to be a recce trip for a bigger family holiday in Malaysia that she was supposed to join.

"Our family travels together quite often and we were all meant to go again during Chinese New Year. They were supposed to come back so we could all go together," said Miss Lisa.

She learnt of the tragedy via WhatsApp.

Miss Lisa said many of her friends sent her photos and videos of the accident. She didn't realise who the casualties were till much later when her mother called her about the tragedy.

She recounted to TNP the dilemma her family faced when it came to telling her grandmother.

The 85-year-old had just been discharged after a breast cancer operation.

"We didn't want to tell her, but her son and her family was involved. So we did, and she broke down after she found out," Miss Lisa said.

She said the four bodies left Port Dickson around 5.50pm yesterday, after being prepared for their funeral rites in a mosque there before making their final journey home.

They arrived in Singapore last night. They were taken to the Masjid Pusara Aman mosque in Lim Chu Kang Road before they were buried at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery - an unusual practice, as Muslim burials usually take place during the day.

The Straits Times reported that hundreds attended the burial.

Mr Rosli's brother, who lives in Johor, went to Port Dickson on Wednesday night to identify the bodies.

The Straits Times reported yesterday that Mr Rosli's eldest son, along with other members of the family, were at the Port Dickson Hospital on Thursday morning.

It also reported yesterday that Malaysian police had obtained a four-day remand order against the 54-year-old driver of the tipper truck.

Bernama news agency had reported that from preliminary investigations, the tipper truck coming from Sepang had hit a motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and hitting the family's car, and two other cars.

The lorry was reported to be moving downhill when the driver allegedly lost control, according to preliminary police findings.

The motorcyclist was injured while the occupants in the other vehicles were not seriously injured.

A police spokesman said the driver ran off after the accident but later surrendered at the Lukut police station.

Madam Maimunah, Mr Rosli and her family will be most remembered for their generosity and love, said Miss Lisa.

"Cik Munah would always cook my favourite foods when I visited them, and she would give me her old clothes," she said.

"They were a loving family and she was really a family woman. That's why she was looking forward to becoming a grandmother."