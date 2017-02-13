Woman killed by tree fall moved to Singapore in 2013

National Parks Board, which manages the Singapore Botanic Gardens, said it is investigating why the tree fell.

The woman who died after being hit by a falling tembusu tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday has been identified as Ms Radhika Angara, 38.

Her husband, Frenchman Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 39, and their two children, one-year-old twins, were also injured in the incident.

Ms Angara, an Indian national, moved to Singapore in January 2013 when she joined global social and mobile payment platform Fastacash as its chief marketing and strategy officer.

She was previously vice-president of marketing at Myntra Designs in Bangalore, India.

Ms Angara, who studied at the University of Pennsylvania and Ithaca College in the United States, had also held positions at France-based electronic payment company Ingenico and international food company General Mills.

She left Fastacash last year and joined Mastercard as its regional digital marketing head for Asia Pacific.

In a message sent to The Straits Times, Fastacash CEO Mark Carter said: "Radhika was a pivotal member of the Fastacash management team and an inspirational leader who garnered huge respect from all who knew her.

"Radhika was always there to support colleagues through the Fastacash journey and will be deeply missed. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to her family at this sad time."

The Straits Times understands that Mr Rouch-Sirech was discharged from the National University Hospital on Saturday night. He heads retail at Puma South East Asia, according to his Linkedin profile.

A 26-year-old female Singaporean was also injured in the incident that took place at least 50m away from the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

The Straits Times understands that her name is Ms Tay Pei Lei and that she too has been discharged from NUH. National Parks Board, which manages the Gardens, said it is investigating why the tree fell.

