Woman lied about kidnap to get husband's attention

A woman claimed that she was kidnapped and taken to China to garner attention from her husband, who she felt had been neglecting her, a court heard.

Veronica Tay Ting Ting, 25, lied to police that three men abducted her and took her to China on Aug 20, 2015.

She also misappropriated $1,429 in November that same year, working as a part-time sales assistant at a Triumph store at One KM Mall.

Tay was fined $5,000 yesterdayafter pleading guilty to two charges - orally furnishing false information to a public servant and criminal breach of trust.

A third charge of making threatening communication by sending messages and calls to her husband suggesting that she had been kidnapped and held hostage in China was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said Tay's husband, Mr Thong Meng Fie, 39, told the police on Aug 20, 2015, that Tay had not returned to her workplace in New Industrial Road after a smoke break.

Tay had earlier texted him, saying that she was sorry and told him to take care of himself.

Half an hour later, he received voice messages on WeChat from Tay, claiming she was drugged and held captive by a stranger.

On Aug 29 that year, Tay told a police inspector at Ang Mo Kio Police Division that she was smoking inNew Industrial Road when a silver car with three men stopped. They pulled her into the car, covered her mouth and switched off her mobile phone.

They purportedly took her to Changi Airport Terminal 2, where they boarded a flight for Ningbo, China. Tay said she was held captive for five days before being released. She returned to Singapore on Aug 27 that year.

Police investigations showed that none of her claims was true.

When confronted, Tay broke down and confessed to staging the incident to garner attention from her husband, as she felt he had been neglecting her.

In the other case, DPP Hu said Tay failed to deposit the daily sales proceeds of $1,429 to Triumph International's bank account from Nov 8 to 16, 2015.

Tay left Singapore on Nov 17 that year and was arrested on Oct 12, 2016, at Changi Airport.

Tay, who has made full restitution, will serve five weeks' jail as she could not pay the fines.