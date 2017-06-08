Woman from porridge eatery incident sent to IMH

The woman allegedly involved in the fracas at Heng Long Teochew Porridge restaurant last month was remanded in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) yesterday.

The court heard yesterday that Pang Pei Pei, 40, mother of a five-month-old girl, had managed to make arrangements for her daughter's care.

On May 31, her lawyer K. Ravendra told District Judge Kan Shuk Weng that his client probably suffers from post-natal depression.

Judge Kan then said that Pang had told the investigating officer that she had gone to IMH for treatment, but had not been following up on it. The judge also said she had not been taking her medication.

Pang was one of three people charged in court last week with performing a rash act at the eatery. The other two are Tan Sung Meng, 46, and Ang Sim Poh, 48.

The trio are accused of throwing bowls, tables and chairs at around 3.45am on May 27. Police are still investigating a fourth man, Mr Yeoh Keng Hock, 53.

The ruckus last month allegedly erupted after the group of diners became upset with the $28 bill they received for their meal of porridge, pomfret and several side dishes.

According to a cleaner, the customers threw furniture and other items after arguing with a staff member.

Pang will be back in court on June 20. Those convicted of committing a rash act can be jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB, THE STRAITS TIMES