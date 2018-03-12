Woman suffers head injuries after allegedly being hit by e-scooter

A fire at an HDB flat in Senja Road caused by an e-scooter.

A woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after she was allegedly hit by an electric scooter in Bedok on March 7.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of rash act causing hurt at Block 151, Bedok Reservoir Road, at about 6pm.

A 45-year old woman was conscious when taken to the Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Saturday identified the woman as Ms Goh Lay Yong.

Ms Goh told the evening daily on Saturday morning that she crosses the overhead bridge daily to and from work.

On Wednesday night, she was on her way home and had just stepped off the overhead bridge when an e-scooter hit her from behind, she said. She lost consciousness immediately.

Earlier this week, an e-scooter rider was given the maximum fine of $2,500 after he admitted to injuring a boy while riding the device in a negligent manner.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that 110 accidents involving e-scooters were reported in the first nine months of last year and the Government is cracking down on reckless riders.

Meanwhile in another incident, three people were rescued from an HDB flat in Senja Road after an e-scooter battery pack caused a fire.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the blaze in a third-storey unit at 636C, Senja Road, at 9.05pm.

Firefighters had to force their way into the flat through the front door and extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

They also pitched a ladder at the rear of the flat, rescuing the flat's three occupants from the air-conditioner ledge.

All three were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to SCDF, its preliminary investigation found that the cause of the fire is of electrical origin and had started from the battery pack of a personal mobility device .

In its annual statistics released last month, SCDF said the number of e-scooters catching fire had gone up significantly last year. There were 40 such fires, up from nine the previous year, with most caused by batteries.