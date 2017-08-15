Woman who allegedly drove into Sembawang condo swimming pool arrested

A 31-year-old woman was arrested yesterday for allegedly driving a car into the swimming pool of a Sembawang condominium last Tuesday.

The New Paper understands that another suspect may be involved.

The police were alerted to the incident at Skypark Residences at Sembawang Crescent at about 10.20pm and had classified it as a rash act.

TNP had reported earlier that the driver left the scene and had not been found.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Liu, had told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that a man and a woman had entered the condo to deliver a document to a colleague.

The condo's security guard had apparently given them directions but they made a wrong turn and drove up a grassy patch for about 80m, turned again and ended up in the pool.

A spokesman for the condo management had told TNP this was the first such incident there. Investigations are ongoing.